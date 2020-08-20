At least 16 people injured in Uttar Pradesh after bus overturns on Agra-Lucknow expressway; no casualties reported

The passengers injured in the accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway were admitted to the Saifai Medical Institute, said Etawah SSP Akash Tomar

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): As many as 16 people were injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Thursday morning.

The injured have been rushed to PGI Saifai for the treatment.

"At least sixteen injured after a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Injured are being treated at PGI Saifai. The bus was en-route to Madhubani in Bihar from Delhi," said Etawah SSP Akash Tomar.

The other 29 passengers were given primary aid at a local hospital. No casualty has been reported so far in the accident.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.