Amritsar: At least 15 people were killed on Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled on to railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near here, officials said.

The train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar.

At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravan dahan', sources said.

ADCP Lakhbir Singh said 15 bodies have been found. The toll is likely to rise, he said. Further details are awaited.