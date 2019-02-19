At least 15 bogeys of goods train derailed after blast on tracks in Jharkhand's Dhanbad; role of Naxals suspected

An explosion occurred on a section of the railway tracks in Jharkhand's Dhanbad area on Tuesday, which resulted in the derailment of at least 15 bogeys of a goods train, while several other passenger trains were cancelled or delayed. No casualties have been reported in the incident. Eastern Central Railway

The local administrations suspect that Naxals may have been behind the blast, reports said. Authorities are at the spot, and dog squads and teams of forensic experts have also been rushed to the site of the blast. At least six passengers trains and five goods trains have been either cancelled or delayed because of the incident, a tweet by the Eastern Central Railway said.

#NewsAlert – Naxals blow up a train track in Dhanbad. The blast derailed 15 bogeys of a train and affected the schedules. Authorities are surveying the spot. Dog squads and FSL teams have been called in. | @prabhakarjourno with more details pic.twitter.com/fNCnmD3M9n — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 19, 2019

The blast occurred between Khalari and Ray stations of the Barkakana-Garhwa Road section of Dhanbad Division, Railways said.

In October 2018, Maoists allegedly blew up railway tracks in the Giridih district of Jharkhand, which had paralysed the train movement for over five hours. The incident took place between Chaudhary Bandh station and Chengaro halt also under the Dhanbad Rail Division of the ECR, Hajipur zone. Two night patrol staff members were hardly 20 metres away from the spot when the bomb exploded on the track, but no casualties were reported. Around one metre of the track was damaged in the blast, PTI reported.

With inputs from agencies

