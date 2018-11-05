At least 12 killed, seven injured in Haryana's Sonipat district after truck rams into car, jeep; driver flees spot

Sonipat, Nov 4 (PTI) At least 12 people were killed Sunday after a truck rammed a car and a jeep near Mudlana village in Haryana's Sonipat district, officials said.

"There are 12 casualty as of now. Seven persons have been injured in the accident," Sonipat SP Pratiksha Godara told PTI over phone.

"The accident took place at around 6 pm on Gohana-Panipat highway when a truck hit a car and a jeep," police said.

"The truck driver left his vehicle and fled the spot immediately after the mishap," police said, adding that the truck has been impounded.

"The injured were taken to PGI in Khanpur," police said.