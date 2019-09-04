At least 10 killed at Punjab's Gurdaspur in firecracker factory blast; rescue operation underway, many feared trapped under debris

Batala: At least 10 people were killed in a blast at a firecracker factory in Batala of Gurdaspur district on Wednesday, Punjab Police said. Several people were feared trapped under the debris, they said, adding that the rescue operation was underway.

Gurdaspur: Fire breaks out at a fire-crackers factory in Batala; fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/bp5P5Xq88y — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

The incident took place around 4 pm at the factory located in a residential area, Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar told PTI. "At least 10 people, mostly workers, died in the blast," Pamar said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for the rescue operation. Senior officials of the district administration and police have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.