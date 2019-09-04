You are here:
At least 10 killed at Punjab's Gurdaspur in firecracker factory blast; rescue operation underway, many feared trapped under debris

India Press Trust of India Sep 04, 2019 18:07:40 IST

  • At least 10 people were killed in a blast at a firecracker factory in Batala of Gurdaspur district on Wednesday

  • Several people were feared trapped under the debris, police said

  • Teams of the NDRF and the SDRF have been deployed for the rescue operation

Batala: At least 10 people were killed in a blast at a firecracker factory in Batala of Gurdaspur district on Wednesday, Punjab Police said. Several people were feared trapped under the debris, they said, adding that the rescue operation was underway.

The incident took place around 4 pm at the factory located in a residential area, Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar told PTI. "At least 10 people, mostly workers, died in the blast," Pamar said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for the rescue operation. Senior officials of the district administration and police have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

