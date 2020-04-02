At least 10 furniture shops gutted in fire in Bengaluru's Shivaji Nagar; no casualties reported

At least 10 shops were gutted when a fire broke through Bengaluru’s Shivaji Nagar on Wednesday night, PTI reported. However, no casualties have been reported.

The fire started in the Bamboo Bazaar and spread to other shops, even as 17 fire tenders were pressed into action to ensure the flames do not spread to the nearby residential areas, Times Now reported. The report further added that the fire resulted in an estimated loss of Rs 15 crore.

The shops in the area sold plywood, other furniture and related items.

“The fire broke out around 3.25 am (on Thursday). Over 13 shops are severely affected, some of which are as old as 50 years,” Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told Indian Express. A godown which stocked air-conditioner, washing machines and refrigerators was also gutted, according to the report.

