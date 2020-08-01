At least 10 dead after industrial crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard site in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has taken cognisance of the accident and has directed Visakhapatnam’s district collector and the police to take immediate action

At least 10 were killed after an industrial crane weighing over 70 tonnes came crashing down at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited worksite in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, according to several media reports.

#WATCH A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 10 dead and 1 injured in the incident, says DCP Suresh Babu. pic.twitter.com/BOuz1PdJu3 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

According to ANI, the crane had been recently acquired by the shipyard and a trial run was being conducted to bring it into full-scale operation.

According to a report in Indian Express, the incident occurred during an inspection visit as officials and operators were reviewing its operability. At least six bodies have been recovered and a few survivors rushed to the hospital, as per the report.

Another report in Mumbai Mirror stated that the accident occurred during a load-testing inspection. Rescue teams are on site and the officials checking attendance records to ascertain the exact number of people on duty at the time of the mishap, as per the report.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, taking cognisance of the accident, directed Visakhapatnam’s district collector and the police to take immediate action, according to ANI.

"We've also ordered inquiry both from within Hindustan Shipyard and also a high-level committee from administration (sic)", Vizag district collector Vinay Chand told ANI.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile BJP leader Y Satya Kumar expressed his condolences for the victims while appealing for proper treatment for the injured.

Heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased in an unfortunate crane accident at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited,Visakhapatnam where a heavy crane collapsed in which 10 people lost their lives Proper treatment must be ensured for those injured,I wish them speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/P564Z9evrP — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) August 1, 2020

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed shock at the news of the accident and prayed for the safety of thodr impacted.

"The news that 10 people were killed by a heavy crane at the Hindustan Shipyard came as a shock. It is said that there were up to 30 people at the site during the accident. I pray to God that they are all safe," The News Minute quoted him as saying.