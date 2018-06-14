You are here:
At iftar party, Rahul Gandhi calls Narendra Modi's fitness video on Twitter 'bizarre' and 'ridiculous'

India Press Trust of India Jun 14, 2018 08:00:10 IST

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fitness video put out on Wednesday morning as "bizarre" and "ridiculous".

Hosting an iftar party at a luxury hotel in New Delhi on Wednesday, Rahul said this amounted to bankruptcy and asked CPM general-secretary Sitaram Yechury to put out his fitness video to match the prime minister.

"Did you see the prime minister's fitness video? It is ridiculous... I mean... It is bizarre... This is bankruptcy," he said as he poked fun at the video put out by the prime minister.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with former presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday. PTI

Sharing a table with former presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil, Rahul then turned to Yechury asking him to put out his fitness video as a challenge to Modi's.

TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi, BSP leader Satish Chandra Misra and DMK's Kanimozhi were among those who had a hearty laugh over the prime minister's video.

Mukherjee, Patil and former vice president Hamid Ansari, who were sharing the table, were silently hearing the conversation.

Among others who also attended the Congress chief's iftar included former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was not present as she is currently abroad.

Earlier, Congress leader Pramod Tewari termed the fitness video as an insult to the supreme sacrifice of the four BSF personnel who died in cross-border firing from Pakistan in Kashmir.


