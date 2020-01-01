You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

At Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, anti-CAA protesters ring in 2020 with national anthem, 'inquilab zindabad', 'azadi' slogans

India Tehreem Fatima Jan 01, 2020 11:00:38 IST

  • More than 3,000 people gathered at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia on New Year’s Eve in solidarity against the CAA

  • The stage gave a platform to poets, professors, civil society groups, civic leaders, actors and students

  • A band performance was also held, driving home the central message to save the country from the legislation passed by the Centre

As the world geared up to bring in 2020, more than 3,000 people gathered at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia on New Year’s Eve against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protesters decided to walk into the new decade while singing the national anthem and raising 'azadi' slogans.

At Delhis Shaheen Bagh, anti-CAA protesters ring in 2020 with national anthem, inquilab zindabad, azadi slogans

Seen here is a protester holding a placard that reads ‘happy new fear’ at Shaheen Bagh. Image courtesy: Tehreem Fatima/Firstpost

Braving the biting winter cold in the National Capital, women of all age groups – from a 90-year-old senior citizen to a mother of a 20-days-old baby – were seen at the peaceful protest. Senior citizens and children also attended the protest.

Thousands of women came up to protest against CAA. Image courtesy: Tehreem Fatima/Firstpost

Thousands of women came up to protest against CAA. Image courtesy: Tehreem Fatima/Firstpost

Tents were pitched and discussions on the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR), India’s freedom struggle, the Constitution and the ideologies of the likes of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar were discussed.

People in Shaheen Bagh on the New Year's Eve to protest against CAA, NRC. Image courtesy: Tehreem Fatima/Firstpost

People in Shaheen Bagh on the New Year's Eve to protest against CAA, NRC. Image courtesy: Tehreem Fatima/Firstpost

The stage gave a platform to poets, professors, civil society groups, civic leaders, actors and students, belonging to Jamia, JNU and other colleges and schools to voice their opinions against the amended Citizenship Act.

An artist paints the road at Shaheen Bagh. Image courtesy: Tehreem Fatima/Firstpost

An artist paints the road at Shaheen Bagh. Image courtesy: Tehreem Fatima/Firstpost

A band performance was also held, driving home the central message to save the country from the legislation passed by the Narendra Modi-led central government.

A band performed during the protest at Shaheen Bagh. Image courtesy: Tehreem Fatima/Firstpost

A band performed during the protest at Shaheen Bagh. Image courtesy: Tehreem Fatima/Firstpost

Protesters held the tricolour even as the food, tea, fire wood, blankets, mattresses, heaters, water and medical supplies from well-wishers were distributed among the people. Such help to agitators has been offered ever since protests gained momentum on 15 December, days after the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill by the Parliament.

A man ties the Indian flag to a street light pole at Shaheen Bagh. Image courtesy: Tehreem Fatima/Firstpost

A man ties the Indian flag to a street light pole at Shaheen Bagh. Image courtesy: Tehreem Fatima/Firstpost

‘No-CAA’ and ‘no-NRC’ stickers are now found everywhere, even as protesters chanted 'Azaadi' and 'Inquilab Zindabad'.

A girl from Jamia holds a placard, demanding freedom from CAA and NRC. Image courtesy: Tehreem Fatima/Firstpost

A girl from Jamia holds a placard, demanding freedom from CAA and NRC. Image courtesy: Tehreem Fatima/Firstpost

Anti-CAA protesters also staged demonstrations at several other places in Delhi, including Connaught Place’s Central Park and Saket’s PVR Anupam complex.

The protests at Shaheen Bagh have been going on for over two weeks even as temperatures continue to hover around the single-digit figure in Delhi. The stir on Tuesday was helmed by women, who led peaceful protests at a distance of few feet from the area that saw violent clashes on 15 December.

During the protest a fortnight ago, buses were set on fire after protestors and the police clashed. Several students and policemen were injured and around 100 students were detained. The police also allegedly entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and was accused of brutality against students.

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who had come to India till 31 December, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan because of religious persecution will not be treated as illegal immigrants and be given Indian citizenship.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 01, 2020 11:00:38 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores