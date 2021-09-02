The new cases are 12.2 percent higher than Wednesday’s count of 41,965 cases

New Delhi: India reported 47,092 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours — the largest single-day rise in two months.

The new cases are 12.2 percent higher than Wednesday’s count of 41,965 cases. With this India's total tally rose to 3,28,57,937. Active cases increased by 11,402 in a span of 24 hours. The total number of active cases have increased to 3,89,583, which comprises 1.19 percent of the total infections.

Kerala topped the chart with 32,803 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 4,456 cases, Mizoram with 1,992 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,509 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 1,186 cases. The five states reported 89.07 percent of the new cases with Kerala alone being responsible for 69.66 percent of the new cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll has climbed to 4,39,529 with 509 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. Of the 509 deaths, 173 were reported in Kerala and 183 in Maharashtra. The Union health ministry said of the total number of deaths, 1,37,496 were reported from Maharashtra, 37,339 from Karnataka, 34,941 from Tamil Nadu, 25,082 from Delhi, 22,825 from Uttar Pradesh, 20,961 from Kerala and 18,459 from West Bengal. More than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities, it added.

On the positive side, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.48 percent.

The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.62 percent. It has been below three percent for the last 69 days, it said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 3,20,28,825, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated.

With 81.09 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, the cumulative doses given in the country under the vaccination drive has reached 66.30 crore, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August , 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October 11, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.

With input from agencies