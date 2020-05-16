ASTU reschedules Assam CEE 2020 to 28 June due to lockdown; apply before 27 May at astu.ac.in

Assam Combined Entrance Examination, or Assam CEE 2020, will now be conducted on 28 June. The announcement of the revised dates was made by Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati.

Assam CEE, a state-level entrance exam for admission to B.Tech courses in ASTU and other participating institutes, will be held from 11 am to 2 pm.

As per the latest notification, the last date to submit online application for Assam CEE 2020 is 27 May. Admits cards or hall tickets will be issued online from 10 June on the official website.

The results of the entrance examination will be declared on 13 July 2020.

"Any alteration of the date for commencement of examination will be notified by a separate notification,” ASTU said. Applicants have been asked to check the latest developments and information regarding CEE 2020 on the site www.astu.ac.in .

Assam CEE was earlier scheduled to be held on 26 April. The examination had been postponed due to the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Over 20,000 candidates appear for Assam CEE every year for admission to five engineering colleges across the state.

Assam CEE 2020 will contain 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs) each carrying one mark. Four marks will be awarded for every right answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

CEE 2020 will be based on Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) syllabus. It will have a single paper with 40 questions each on Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 750 to appear for the exam. The payment has to be made online through debit card/credit card/net banking.