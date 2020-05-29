Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla dies of pneumonia in Ahmedabad; 84-year-old had predicted early end to COVID-19 pandemic

Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away on Friday evening at a private hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He was 89.

According to a report by Economic Times, the astrologer was put at a ventilator after he complained of breathing difficulties.

Daruwalla was undergoing treatment for pneumonia and brain hypoxia for the past few days.

A report by The Times of India quoted the astrologer's son Nastur Daruwalla as saying, “He was a fighter and he fought bravely till his last breath. He predicted that coronavirus will soon go away. India, despite its poverty and joblessness, will rise like a phoenix. Next year will be the best year for India and the country will soon emerge as a superpower.”

Nastur also denied social media rumours that his father had contracted coronavirus. He was suffering from only pneumonia, Nastur said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweeted that he is saddened by the death of the renowned astrologer.

Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti... — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 29, 2020

President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Amit Chavda tweeted about Daruwalla's demise and wrote, “May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family to face this difficult situation."

Former Gujarat Congress chief Arun Modhawadia too expressed his grief over the astrologer's demise. “Unfathomable loss to the world of Indian astrology,” he tweeted.

Saddened to hear demise of renowned astrologer Wizard Shri Bejan Daruwalla ji @Bejan_Daruwalla due to Covid19. Unfathomable loss to the world of Indian Astrology. My condolences to his family & friends. May his divine soul find peace in Almighty's Heaven. pic.twitter.com/Gse9k67V29 — Arjun Modhwadia (@arjunmodhwadia) May 29, 2020

Daruwalla was a well-known astrologer who combined various methods of predictions like Vedic astrologym Numerology, Palmistry, Tarot, reported Economic Times. Born in July 1931, he was known to offer advice to Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of City Palace Udaipur and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Bejan Daruwalla was a practising Zoroastrian.

According to Bejan Daruwalla website, he is acknowledged as one of the 100 great astrologers in the last 1000 years in The Millennium Book of Prophecy, published by Harper Collins, USA. A Ph.D holder in English, his real name was Bejan Jehangir.