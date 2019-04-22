Assembly election in Odisha's Patkura constituency postponed in wake of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla's death

Kendrapara: The assembly election to Patkura assembly constituency was on Sunday postponed in the wake of the death of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla.

Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar had written to the Deputy Election Commissioner (ECI) for countermanding the election in Patkura assembly under Section 52(1) (c) of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

The BJD leader from Patkura constituency passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The veteran leader, 83, had represented Patkura constituency twice — 2009 and 2014. He was also a four-time MLA from Kendrapara Assembly seat.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.