Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee to address rally in Nandigram today, will file nomination tomorrow

From Naxal sympathies in early days to role in Saradha case, a look at Mithun Chakraborty's political rows

Way back in 1969, Mithun Chakraborty was said to have been asked by his father to leave Kolkata (then Calcutta), as he was being swayed by the Naxalite ideology. Over 50 years later, the actor joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the same city on Sunday, marking the latest chapter in a story of nearly unthinkable political acrobatics.

Indeed, in the last five decades, Chakraborty has shifted from being drawn towards the Naxalites, being close to the mainstream Communist Party of India (Marxist), then joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and now switching to the BJP. Despite his affiliations with various political parties, however, he has not succeeded in creating any lasting political legacy till now.

Firstpost takes a look at the various controversies that have been associated with Chakraborty's political forays.

Early days

Mithun Chakraborty was born on 16 July, 1950, in a lower-middle-class Bengali family. His original name was Gauranga.

Later, he studied in Kolkata's prestigious Scottish Church College, which boasts of Subhash Chandra Bose, Nepal's first prime minister BP Koirala and Gopinath Bordoloi, the first chief minister of Assam, as its students. At the time, he was drawn to the Naxalite ideology and even had to go in hiding for some time, as noted by an article in India Today.

