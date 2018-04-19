Assault on Anshu Prakash: Delhi police question Arvind Kejriwal's private secretary Bibhav Kumar

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's private secretary Bibhav Kumar was questioned on Thursday by the police for three hours in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.

Earlier, the police had claimed that Kejriwal's former advisor VK Jain was questioned but later clarified that Kumar was quizzed at the Civil Lines police station.

Kumar arrived at 2 pm at the police station and was questioned till 5 pm in the case of alleged assault on Delhi chief secretary at Kejriwal's residence on the night of 19 February, police said.

He was present when the incident took place.

"He was not co-operative during questioning but we managed to get some information from him. It has emerged that he had a major role in the entire episode," claimed a senior police officer, adding Kumar might be called again for questioning.

The police will also be 'examining' Vivek Kumar, who is associated with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Police have already questioned the 11 MLAs who were present at the chief minister's residence for the meeting in which Prakash had allegedly been attacked. Kejriwal, Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present at the meeting.

On 23 February, a police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the chief minister's residence in Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk. The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited.