Condolences came in from the Assam government and from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FP Staff May 12, 2021 13:28:14 IST
Homen Borgohain. Photo by Gonitpankaj - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons

Homen Borgohain — Assamese writer, journalist and Sahitya Akademi awardee — passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on Wednesday morning, aged 88. A report in The Hindu indicated that his death occurred due to cardiac arrest.

Borgohain had been discharged from hospital just earlier this month after a bout of COVID-19 .

Borgohain was the president of Asam Sahitya Sabha, and the chief editor of the Assamese daily Niyomiya Barta at the time of his passing, reported The Economic Times.

He had a stint in the Assam Civil Service before turning to journalism and writing, with over 15 published works to his name, encompassing fiction, non-fiction and poetry.

In 2015, he announced that he would be returning the Sahitya Akademi Award for his 1978 novel Pita Putra in the aftermath of the Dadri lynching. He made his decision public through a column in an Assamese newspaper, saying that a 'silent protest was going on inside him since the Dadri killing took place', a PTI report noted.

Borgohain wrote that he was returning the award also as a way of expressing his anguish over the growing fascist tendencies in the country.

Updated Date: May 12, 2021 13:28:14 IST

