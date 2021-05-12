Condolences came in from the Assam government and from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Homen Borgohain — Assamese writer, journalist and Sahitya Akademi awardee — passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on Wednesday morning, aged 88. A report in The Hindu indicated that his death occurred due to cardiac arrest.

Borgohain had been discharged from hospital just earlier this month after a bout of COVID-19 .

With the passing away of Dr Homen Borgohain, Assam has lost a great litterateur, who also immensely contributed towards the field of journalism. His famous creations such as 'Halodhiya Choraye Baodhan Khai' among others will be cherished forever. pic.twitter.com/Hdh9EFr4Yf — MyGov Assam (@mygovassam) May 12, 2021

Shri Homen Borgohain will be remembered for his rich contributions to Assamese literature and journalism. His works reflected diverse aspects of Assamese life and culture. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2021

Borgohain was the president of Asam Sahitya Sabha, and the chief editor of the Assamese daily Niyomiya Barta at the time of his passing, reported The Economic Times.

He had a stint in the Assam Civil Service before turning to journalism and writing, with over 15 published works to his name, encompassing fiction, non-fiction and poetry.

In 2015, he announced that he would be returning the Sahitya Akademi Award for his 1978 novel Pita Putra in the aftermath of the Dadri lynching. He made his decision public through a column in an Assamese newspaper, saying that a 'silent protest was going on inside him since the Dadri killing took place', a PTI report noted.

Borgohain wrote that he was returning the award also as a way of expressing his anguish over the growing fascist tendencies in the country.