'Assamese have come out trampling death': How Assam's local dailies covered protests against Citizenship Amendment Act

Language newspapers in Assam have been extensively covering the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the state. On Friday, all the newspapers carried reports of violence during the protest from all over the state. Reports of excessive use of force by security forces have also found prominence in all the newspapers besides reports of vandalism in different places.

Axomiya Pratidin, an Assamese daily gave a banner headline: 'Dui Pratibadkari Nihat, 21 Gulibiddha' (Two protestors dead, 21 injured by bullets). Right below the banner headline is the disturbing image of a bleeding youth who got wounded during police firing. The main story focused on how the general public defied the curfew and came out in thousands to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The front page is splashed with photos of people protesting, an army convoy and public property being burnt to ashes.

Reports of how offices of Asom Gana Parishad, BJP, RSS and AVBP were vandalised in different places across Assam are also present. It also covered how residences of many MLAs were attacked across the state. A flag march by army personnel across the state including Bongaigaon also finds space on the front page of Axomiya Pratidin. In its anchor story, the newspaper tries to reflect the anger among the tea garden community and how they came out in thousands and protested on the streets in Upper Assam.

Niomiya Barta, the Assamese daily owned by state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan, also opted for a banner headline. 'Agnikunda Guwahatit Gulit Nihat 2' (In fireball Guwahati two die from bullets). The story focussed on the massive protest, action of the security personnel to quell the protests and the enormous vandalism that took place in Guwahati damaging private and public property, particularly on Thursday evening.

The torching of MLA Binode Hazarika's residence in Chabua and firing by police in Sivasagar also found prominence. The resignation of actor Jatin Bora from BJP in the wake of massive public pressure was prominently covered.

Axomiya Khobor's front-page lead carries this headline — 'CABor Juit Bhasmibhuta Axom' (Assam reduced to ashes in CAB fire). However, the newspaper reports that there were four deaths in Guwahati on Thursday due to police firing. Hindu Jagaran Manch leader gets beaten up in Tezpur for brandishing a sword also gets importance on the front page. Lumpen elements, drunkards creating a law and order situation vitiating the atmosphere by infiltrating into peaceful gatherings during protests also find a place on page one.

Massive changes in the Assam Police were also covered and huge protests in Dibrugarh against Citizenship Amendment Act by lakhs of people captures the anchor space.

Dainik Janambhumi, one of the foremost Assamese daily in Upper Assam, has kept the front page in its Friday edition text-heavy. Photos of an Indian Army convoy during flag march and the huge gathering on the Latasil Ground in Guwahati are prominently placed. The main story 'Mrityuk Gasaki Ulal Axomiya' (Assamese have come out trampling death) seeks to capture the general mood among the protesting crowd and the sheer size of the gathering. It uses the slogan of people against Citizenship Amendment Act as one of the headlines — 'CAB Nemanu, Mana Nohoba' (Won't accept CAB, won't be followed).

It also has a story from Tripura on how the indigenous population in the state is opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. The anchor story of the Assamese daily is detailed coverage of the protests in Jorhat.

Assamese daily Dainik Agradoot in its banner headline 'Mahanagarit AArakhir Gulit Hatahat 21' (21 Wounded in Police Firing in City) exposes the excessive use of force by Assam Police against the unarmed protesters. It also focusses on the compensation demand of Rs 20 lakh. The impact of the internet ban on media houses has been covered in detail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet on Thursday assuring the Assamese people of the protection of their rights also finds a place on the front page. All Assam Students' Union warning to the government to shun its domination policy or lose power gets significantly covered on the front page. A statement from Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami to address the concerns of the people on the Citizenship Amendment Act is also on the front page.

Aamar Axom opted for a banner headline to show how the wave of the crowd broke the curfew into smithereens — 'Jana Juwarat Sandhya Aain Surmaar'. Attack on the residence of Dibrugarh MP Rameswar Teli in Duliajan got a prominent spot on the front page. The newspaper also appealed for peaceful protest in a column.

Published by The Assam Tribune group, Assamese daily Dainik Axom used a banner photo on the front page seeking to give an impression of the state of the mind of the people who are aggressively protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Its lead story carries the headline — 'Sandhya Aain Ufarai Janasamudra' (Sea of people disregard curfew).

The daily also has a story on the determination of various organisations to take the Citizenship Amendment Act for judicial scrutiny in the Supreme Court. Detailed coverage on the situation in Dibrugarh, the home district of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, comparing it with Kashmir also appears on the front page.

With inputs from Bijukumar Deka

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.