Assam to launch awareness programme 'Sanskar' against superstition after lynching of two youths in Karbi Anglong district

India Press Trust of India Jun 12, 2018 13:09:06 IST

Guwahati: The Assam government plans to introduce an awareness programme — 'Sanskar' — in all development blocks and panchayats in the state, in the wake of incidents triggered by superstition and ignorance, including the lynching of two persons in Karbi Anglong district.

A decision to this effect was made at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati on Monday evening, an official release said on Tuesday. "Assam is known all over India for its unique hospitality, and people coming from all over the country must feel an ambience of friendliness wherever they go in the state," the release said, quoting the chief minister.

Protests seeking justice for Nilotpal and Abhijeet Das. Twitter/@News18Northeast

Sonowal asked the concerned authorities to frame modalities for the programme and a suitable roadmap to implement it at all levels of the state so that no unfortunate situation arises due to superstitions.

The chief minister also informed parents of the two youths, who were killed in Karbi Anglong district on Friday on the suspicion of being child lifters, about the 'Sanskar' programme. The parents advocated the need for generating awareness throughout the state so that society could be empowered to prevent the recurrence of such an incident in future, the release said. They also expressed their willingness to participate in such programmes if the need arises.

The Assam Science Technology and Environment Council will be the nodal agency, and the programme will involve all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and concerned government departments in a district. Local bodies, womens' organisations, voluntary organisations, media persons, leading citizens, academicians, MPs and MLAs from ruling and Opposition parties will be stakeholders of the programme.

Social activist Birubala Rabha, who has been tirelessly fighting against witch-hunting, will also be involved in the programme.


