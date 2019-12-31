Assam TET Result 2019: State board releases teacher eligibility test results for lower, upper primary schools on sebaonline.org

Assam TET Result 2019: The Assam Teacher Eligibility Test result 2019 for lower and upper primary was released by the State Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday on its official website — ssa.assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org. Candidates who attempted the entrance exam can visit the official website to check the result and will need the registration number and password to access their scores on the site.

Candidates should make note that two separate links are active for the results. The Assam TET 2019 was conducted on 10 November this year, in multiple examination centres. The exam was divided into two papers. Qualifying candidates will be eligible to take up a teaching position at different state schools.

Steps to check Assam TET 2019 score:

Step 1: Log on to sebaonline.org or ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Select the link named 'Assam TET 2019 result'

Step 3: Enter the registration number and password

Step 4: Assam TET Result 2019 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the result and keep a printout for future reference

