Assam TET admit card 2019: Department of Elementary Education to release hall ticket soon; check updates at ssa.assam.gov.in

Assam TET Admit Card 2019 | The Department of Elementary Education under Board of Secondary Education, Assam, is expected to release the Assam TET (Teachers' Eligibility Test) 2019 admit card soon.

Interested candidates can visit the official website — ssa.assam.gov.in — to check their hall tickets.

According to the official portal the notification to download the admit card will be uploaded soon.

Earlier, the Assam TET exam was scheduled to be held on 20 October but, now the date has been postponed to 10 November. Therefore, the release date of admit cards has also been delayed.

Applicants can also check out the official notification for the same by clicking on the direct link provided here: smbform.in

For any more information, candidates can click on the 'Teachers Eligibility Test' tab on the homepage of the Assam Secondary Education board.

Steps to download admit card of Assam TET exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Assam Department of Elementary Education — ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Assam TET Admit Card 2019'

Step 3: Enter all the required credentials – application or roll number along with your date of birth

Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button

Step 5: Your Assam TET admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

(Candidates should note that the above-mentioned steps to apply to the post have not been independently verified by Firstpost.)

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry the Assam TET admit card along with them at the examination centre.

The examination will be divided into two sections – Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be held for positions at lower primary levels and Paper 2 for the upper primary levels. There will be 150 questions in each paper, and the time allotted to the same will be 150 minutes or 2 and a half hours.

The notification for the common syllabus for Medium-wise Secondary TET for Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Hindi/Manipuri has also been released on the website. Candidates can also view the direct PDF link here — ssa.assam.gov.in