Assam TET Admit Card 2019: Department of Elementary Education releases hall ticket; check ssa.assam.gov.in to download

Assam TET Admit Card 2019 | The Assam Department of Elementary Education released the admit card for Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET) today (Tuesday, 22 October). Candidates can download their admit card by visiting the official website — ssa.assam.gov.in website.

Likewise, to check and download the admit card, candidates can also visit the direct link available here.

The Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which was initially scheduled to be held on 20 October, will now be held on 10 November.

Steps to download Assam TET 2019 exam:

Step 1: Log on to the official website ssa.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for Teacher Eligibility test and click on it

Step 3: Click on 'Assam Teachers Eligibility Test Admit Card 2019.'

Step 4: Enter the required details like roll number, date of birth to log in.

Step 5: Your Assam TET admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned on their respective admit cards carefully. Those who fail to bring their Assam TET Admit Card 2019 will not be allowed to enter the examination hall and appear for the paper.

To qualify in the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), a candidate needs to score a minimum of 60 percent. However, the passing percentage for a candidate belonging to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD is 55 percent.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .