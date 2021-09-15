Along with the official website, applicants can also register for the test at https://sebaonline.org/

The Government of Assam has released a notification regarding the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 for aspiring educators inviting applications from aspirants having permanent residence in the state. Interested candidates can visit the official website, http://ssa.assam.gov.in/, to register themselves for the exam. The qualified applicants will be eligible to be Lower Primary or Upper Primary teachers.

Along with the official website, applicants can also register for the test at https://sebaonline.org/. The announcement regarding the same was made by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu earlier today on social media.

“The official notification for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) of Upper and Lower Primary Level has been issued. I request the intending candidates to go through the advertisement,” the tweet from the minister reads.

As per the advertisement shared on social media, the last date to submit the online application is 25 September while the e-admit cards will be provided to candidates on 10 October. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted on 24 October.

Check steps to apply for Assam TET 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website - http://ssa.assam.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click the ‘Teachers Eligibility Test’ section that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, hit on ‘Click here to apply Online’ link which will take the candidate to the external site cetcell.net/TET_2021/?r

Step 4: Then, click on ‘Registration’ and an instructions page opens. Kindly read all the instructions given and click on ‘Next’

Step 5: After clicking on next, the application form will open. Following this, candidates need to enter all details and upload the required documents as mentioned

Step 6: Finally, pay the application fee and submit the form

Check the direct link here: https://cetcell.net/TET_2021/?r

For the unversed, the TET is a state-level exam which is conducted by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Assam. This exam will have two papers, Paper-I for Lower Primary (LP) and Paper-II: Upper Primary (UP). The duration will be for 2 hours and 30 minutes for each Paper, however, additional 20 minutes of time will be given to visually impaired candidates.