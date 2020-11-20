Assam TET 2020: Online registration process begins at ssa.assam.gov.in, deadline on 30 November

The Assam TET 2020 will be of 200 marks and will comprise of two papers of 100 marks each.

Assam Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) online registration process has started on Friday, 20 November. Willing and eligible candidates can apply at ssa.assam.gov.in by 30 November. The last date to pay the application fee is 3 December.

The Assam TET 2020 for the higher secondary level will be conducted on 10 January 2021. The official notification said that the exam date might be rescheduled in case of any exigencies.

To register, candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs 500, while those belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ MOBC and PWD category will be required to pay Rs 300.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates applying for Assam TET 2020 should have qualified post-graduation with at least 50 percent (or its equivalent) from recognised University and B.Ed degree from National Council for Teachers Education recognised institution.

Degrees of candidates obtained from off-campus and distance education institutions shall not be considered as valid.

As per a report by The Times of India, the minimum age of candidates applying for Assam TET 2020 is 21 years. The upper and lower age limit at the time of appointment will be applicable as per the government rules/ act prevailing at that time.

The Assam TET 2020 will be of 200 marks and will comprise of two papers of 100 marks each. There will be a total of 200 multiple choice questions of one mark each. To answer each paper, candidates will get 2 hours time.

Candidates will have to qualify both the papers separately to qualify the eligibility test.

To qualify in Assam TET 2020, the candidate must obtain at least 60 percent marks in each paper. There is however, relaxation of 5 percent for SC/ ST/ OBC/ MOBC/ PH candidates.