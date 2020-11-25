Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on 10 January, register at ssa.assam.gov.in by 30 November

The Assam TET 2020 will be conducted at designated test centres at Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhubri, Diphu, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Haflong, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Silchar, Tezpur and Dhemaji

Assam Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted on 10 January 2021. The Secondary Education Department, Assam released a notification on its website stating that candidates applying for TET for postgraduate teachers should be a permanent resident of Assam.

Willing and eligible candidates can apply online for Assam TET 2020 at the official website - ssa.assam.gov.in by 30 November. The last date of payment of fees for the exam is 3 December.

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs 500, while those belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ MOBC and PWD category will have to pay Rs 300. The payment should be made only through online mode.

The notification said that applications received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and summarily rejected.

According to a report by NDTV, candidates applying for Assam TET 2020 should be minimum of 21 years.

They should hold a post-graduation degree with at least 50 percent marks from the National Council for Teachers Education recognised institution. Candidates with degree obtained from off-campus and distance education institutions will not be considered eligible.

Here is the direct link to register for Assam TET 2020: https://cetcell.net/TET_Special_2020/?r

A report by India Today said that the Assam TET 2020 will be conducted at designated test centres at Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhubri, Diphu, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Haflong, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Silchar, Tezpur and Dhemaji.

The Assam TET 2020 will comprise of two papers of 100 marks each. There will be a total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of one mark each. Candidates will get 2 hours to answer each paper.

The Paper I will be common for all the candidates and will have questions based on Pedagogy, General English, Basic Numerical, and Assam and It's people.

In Paper II, candidates will have to choose one of the three options as per their convenience. The options include - (a) Exclusively commerce related, (b) Exclusively Science related, (c) General Studies and Current Affairs.

To qualify in Assam TET 2020, candidates will have to secure 60 percent marks in each paper. There is relaxation of 5 percent in marks for candidates belonging to SC/ ST. OBC/ MOBC/ PH category.

Those who qualify the exam will be awarded a certificate that will be valid for a maximum period of seven years from the date of the issue.