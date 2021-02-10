Assam SLPRB releases admit card for police constable recruitment 2021; download from slprbassam.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of as many as 2,391 Constable (UB) and 4,271 Constable (AB) posts.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit cards for the Constable (AB/UB) Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) on its official website.

Candidates set to appear in the recruitment exams are advised to visit the official website of SLPRB at slprbassam.in in order to download the Assam Police hall tickets.

The recruitment exams are going to start from 15 February and continue till 22 February. The exams will be held in separate districts of the state.

Follow these steps to download the Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official site of Assam SLPRB at slprbassam.in

Step 2: Go to the link on the homepage that says: ‘Download the Admit Card of first 15 Districts for the post of Constable AB/ UB’

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page

Step 4: Enter your Phone Number/ Email ID/ Application ID in the given space

Step 5: Once you have successfully logged in, the SLPRB Constable Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 6: View the hall ticket, download the admit card and take a print out for future use

Here is the direct link to download the admit card (https://constablerecruitment.com/?auth=1).

As per a report by Jagran Josh, the PST round will carry no marks. The height, weight and chest (only males) will be measured and the candidates will be sent for an examination by the medical officer. Check-ups will be conducted for various things such as knock knee, vision, colour blindness, flat foot, varicose vein, and physical deformities. If a candidate manages to pass the PST, they will be sent forward towards the PET. This test will consist of a race and long jump exercise. The candidates who clear the PET will have to then appear in a written exam thereafter.