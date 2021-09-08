Several people are feared drowned after a ferry boat with 120 passengers capsized after colliding with another boat in Brahmaputra river in Assam's Jorhat on Wednesday

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have launched rescue operation.

"Boats capsized at Majuli following a head-on collision. Over 100 people have been rescued so far. A total of 120 passengers were travelling in the boats. NDRF and SDRF are carrying out rescue operations," GD Tripathi, CEO, ASDMA told EastMojo News.

The collision occurred when the private boat 'Ma Kamala' was headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and the government-owned ferry 'Tripkai' was coming from Majuli.

"The boat "Ma Kamala" capsized and then sank. We do not have much detail at this moment," an official of the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department said.

According to officials the accident occurred at about 4.30pm.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Ashok Barman told PTI that 41 people have been rescued so far and no body has been found yet.

"We cannot say right now how many people have died," a senior official of Jorhat district administration said.

Shortly after the incident, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep concern and directed the district administration of Majuli and Jorhat districts to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with the help of NDRF and SDRF teams.

I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of @NDRFHQ & SDRF. Advising Min @BimalBorahbjp to immediately rush to the accident site. I'll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 8, 2021

He also asked minister Bimal Bora to rush to the site of the accident.

Sarma asked Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha to monitor the developments round-the-clock.

"The Chief Minister himself will visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow for evaluating the situation," a CMO statement said.

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also expressed deep concern over a ferry accident in Majuli and directed his ministry to provide all necessary help for the rescue operations.

Sonowal spoke with the Assam chief minister over the phone and took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations. He also directed officials of the ministry to provide all necessary support to help the victims, the statement said.

With inputs from agencies