Assam Rifles Recruitment 2021: Director-General releases admit cards for PST, written test

The admit cards for the Physical Standard Test (PST), Trade test (TT), and Written Test (WT) have been released for Assam rifles technical and tradesmen employment rally 2021-22 by the office of Director-General Assam Rifles in Shillong.

The registered candidates can now check and download their call letters by visiting the official website at http://www.assamrifles.gov.in/.

The Physical Standard Test (PST), Trade Test (TT), and Written Test (WT) will be held at Diphu, ARTC & S, 3’d Mile, ARTC & S, Haflons, Dimapur, ARTC Sukhovi, 11 AR, and No.2 MGAR simultaneously in Silchar, Assam.

Applicants should note that while reporting to the centres for the test, they are requested to carry a physical copy of the call letter. Along with that, they are also advised to carry duly attested photocopies and original copies of documents mentioned below:

Latest character certificate issued by the local police authority Identity documents like Aadhaar or PAN or Voter ID or Driving license Educational Marksheets and Certificates Permanent residential Certificate or Domicile Certificate 10 copies of passport size photograph Copy of application for PST and PET Reservation category certificate (if relevant) Typing, shorthand, diploma, ITI, Degree, experience, and other certificates (if needed) In the case of departmental candidates, no objection certificates signed by the appropriate authority In the case of ex-servicemen, a Discharge certificate

If any document has false or wrong information, the concerned department will reject the application of service.

Candidates should note that the entire recruitment process will take up to 20 to 30 days. However, during the recruitment rally, they will also be required to produce a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 report which is not older than 72 hours. Also, during their stay for the recruitment process, Assam Rifles will not provide any food and lodging facilities to candidates.