Assam Police SI recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for 320 SI posts ends today

The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will close the registration process for more than 300 vacancies of Sub Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions today, 21 January. Those who are interested and haven't applied yet, can do so by visiting the Board's official website at slprbassam.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the Board will fill a total of 320 Sub Inspector vacancies in the organisation. Out of which 314 positions are for Sub Inspector (AB) Male and Transgender posts and six for Sub Inspector (AB) Female posts.

Check simple steps to apply for Assam Police SI recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Visit the Board's official website at slprbassam.in

Step 2: Then, go to the online application portal; search and click on apply link

Step 3: Look for ‘Register Now’ and complete the registration process

Step 4: Candidates need to fill in the application form and also upload all documents

Step 5: Finally, pay the necessary fee and submit the application form

Step 6: Kindly, download the Assam Police SI recruitment 2021 form and keep a printout of the same for future use

Click for the direct link to register here.

https://apcap.in/reg-inst/page

https://slprbassam.in/pdf/Notice2021/advertisement_SI-AB-320.pdf

Applicants are required to be a graduate in Commerce, Arts, Science, or any equivalent stream from a recognised college or institution that is affiliated to a recognised university.

Sportspersons who have represented the country or national team of Assam at the national level in disciplines recognised by the International Olympic Committee and Indian Olympic Association are eligible.

Candidates whose applications are found to be correct in all respects will have to attempt a written examination. For more details, updates and information, applicants are requested to keep a regular check on the official website.