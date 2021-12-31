Assam Police sends out invite for drunk drivers on New Year’s Eve, message goes viral

If your New Year’s Eve plans include drunk and/or rash driving, this invitation is for you. P.S - Stag Entry Allowed, the post read.

As the celebration has begun for the New Year, people are eager to welcome it with drinks, parties and good food. Amid all the excitement, the Assam police took to social media and sent out a strict warning against rash driving and drunkenness. They have sent out the message to curb dangerous traffic violations that take place especially on New Year’s Eve.

The official handle of the Assam police used a few New Year’s Eve internet buzzwords and shared a banner with an invite offering a free entry to their ‘party’. “If your New Year’s Eve plans include drunk and/or rash driving, this invitation is for you. P.S - Stag Entry Allowed,” the post read.

https://twitter.com/assampolice/status/1476419715769589760?s=20

The post urges all to celebrate the new year in a responsible manner. The Assam police, in a sassy way, advised people not to be their guests. From special performance by DJ Lockup, to desserts like CopCake, all are included in their invite.

Assam Police mentioned that the invite is open to those who are not following traffic rules especially, rush drivers, drunk drivers and other eligible violators.

Meanwhile, the same advisory was tweeted by Special DGP (Assam) GP Singh. He informed that do not drive if you are drunk as Assam Police would be firm on their warning.

However, continuing their wordplay and sarcasm, the law enforcement agency mentioned that people can also 'RSVP' at their helpline numbers if required. They also added a note saying stag entry is also allowed.

Since the beginning of the holiday week, the police force has been warning people not to break traffic rules. They have also directed people to be more mindful while having fun with friends, family or even alone.

Among the many posts that Assam police shared, the one that is grabbing most of the viewers' attention is a popular Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham meme that features actors Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya. The meme is all about warning drunk people around the country.