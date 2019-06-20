Assam Police rescues 19 bonded labourers, including a child, from Golaghat; main accused absconding

Golaghat: Altogether 19 persons, including a woman and a child, working as bonded labourers were rescued by police in Golaghat district of Assam, a police officer said on Wednesday.

In a joint operation carried out by Barpathar and Ghiladhari police stations, the 19 people were rescued from Ghiladhari village on Tuesday night, the officer said. The rescued people were engaged for various works at Anundoram Bora's house in the village.

A case has been registered against Bora for engaging the persons in his house and farm fields, the police said. After receiving inputs provided by a person who was rescued on Tuesday the joint operation was launched and the 19 people were rescued.

Bora has absconded and his son was picked up for interrogation, the police said. As per the complaint, brokers had supplied the labourers to Bora in exchange of money from various places of

Assam.

