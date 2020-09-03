Assam Police recruitment exam: SLPRB Assam Police SI admit card released at slprbassam.in, exam on 20 September

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the hall ticket from the website - slprbassam.in by 16 September

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has on Thursday released the admit card for Sub-Inspector recruitment examination. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the hall ticket from the website - slprbassam.in by 16 September.

According to a report by The Times of India, the written exam for recruitment of 597 posts of Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police will be conducted on 20 September in all the districts of the state.

The exam will be of 100 marks and will be OMR-based. It will consist of 100 questions and each question will have one mark. There is a negative marking of half a mark for every wrong answer.

A report by Hindustan Times said that the exam will comprise of three parts — logical reasoning, aptitude, comprehension; matters relating to history and culture of Assam and India; and general knowledge.

The physical efficiency test will consist of 40 marks and will have two events including 1,600 metres race for male candidates and 800 metres race for female candidates, and long jump – for male of 335 cm minimum and 244 cm minimum for female.

Steps to download admit card:

Step 1: Go to website - slprbassam.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit Card Portal’.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where there is the link to download the admit card.

Step 4: Enter your phone number/ Email ID/ Application ID and press login.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card: https://siadmit.slprbassam.in/