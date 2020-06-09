Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for posts of 451 constables/guardsman announced; apply online at slprbassam.in

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released a notification for filling 451 vacant posts of Constable/Guardsman (Grade III) under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards. Of the total vacancies, 316 are for male and 135 for female candidates.

The online application process will commence from Wednesday, 10 June. Willing and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the website - www.slprbassam.in by 30 June.

There is no application fee for the Assam Police recruitment 2020.

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Age limit

Candidates must be Indian citizens, ordinarily resident of Assam. They should be between 18 to 36 years old as on 1 January, 2020.

There is relaxation of five years on the upper age limit of candidates belonging to SC/ST(P) and ST(H). For OBC/MOBC candidates there is relaxation of three years.

Educational qualification:

Applicants should have passed HSLC or Class 10 from a recognized Board or Council.

They should also possess Home Guards Training Certificate or NCC ‘A’ Certificate.

The candidates who will be finalised and recruited will be remunerated in the pay scale of Rs. 14,000-60,500/-, with Grade pay of Rs 5600/-(Pay Band-II).

According to a report by The Times of India, selected candidates will be required to undergo basic training. They will be on probation for a period of two years.

Applicants will be informed about the date and venue of the Physical Standard Test/Physical Efficiency Test and Written test via email, SMS and through the official website.

The Physical Standard Test (PST) will carry no marks. Candidates who will clear the PST will have to take Physical Efficiency Test (PET) that will be of 40 marks.

The written test will be of 50 marks and will consist of 100 multiple choice type questions. There will be 10 marks for extra-curricular activities and special skills.

To check other details of Assam Police Recruitment 2020, click here.