Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Applications for 36 excise department posts open, check slprbassam.in

The application process for the posts of assistant chemist, driver, and junior assistant in excise department will close on 30 September

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Assam's State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has invited applications for recruitment to 36 posts.

According to the official advertisement dated 8 September, the Assam Police recruitment drive 2020 is being conducted for vacancies in the Excise Department for posts of assistant chemist, driver and junior assistant.

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the posts, can visit the official portal of SLPRB at slprbassam.in and register from the live link.

The authorities began accepting applications for the Assam Police 2020 recruitment from 12 September and the submission process will end on 30 September, reported Careers 360. The date of the exam is going to be declared by the board at a later date.

While there are four vacant posts as an Assistant Chemist, the board is going to recruit 12 Junior Assistants. For the post of Drivers, there are 20 vacancies.

This is how you can apply for the Assam Police Recruitment drive 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site of the State Level Police Recruitment Board at www.slprbassam.in

Step 2: Scroll down the homepage to find the advertisement with a title: ‘Applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up the following posts under the Excise Department, Assam’.

Step 3: Click on the tab for online registration that says, ‘Click here to apply’

Step 4: Candidates will be taken to a new webpage

Step 5: Fill in the required details like your name, contact details, and minimum qualification and click on ‘Register’

Step 6: Candidates will be also asked to submit scanned documents, along with their passport size photographs and signature or thumb impressions

Here is the direct link to apply for the Excise Department vacancies.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the selection will be done on the basis of two tests. After the first phase test (OMR based test of 100 marks), a second phase test will be conducted that will be a computer based test of 50 marks.

For more details about the recruitment like required educational qualification, pay scale and physical fitness, candidates are advised to refer to the official advertisement by SLPRB.