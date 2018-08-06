You are here:
Assam Police lathi-charge protesters to quell rail roko agitation in Choutara village; 12 injured, 15 arrested

India Press Trust of India Aug 06, 2018 17:17:49 IST

Guwahati: Twelve persons were injured in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Monday as police tried to disperse a mob disrupting train movement. The agitated people were demanding the inclusion of the Koch Rajbongshi community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Police resorted to baton charge and firing blank shots in the air in Choutara, under Gosaigaon area, to disperse the protesters whose "Rail Roko" agitation had disrupted train traffic across the state.

"The incident took place around 11.30 am when the police suddenly resorted to lathicharge. At least 15 leaders of Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani were arrested," AKRSU leader Hitesh Barman told IANS.

Representational image. AFP

The Sanmilani is an umbrella organisation of the Koch Rajbongshi community and All Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU), who had organised the rail blockade. Hundreds of people came out and sat on railway tracks at Soutara early on Monday following the shutdown call given by the Sanmilani. The call was supported by AKRSU and other organisations. Those arrested include Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani President Ranjit Rai and AKRSU General Secretary Bipul Rai.

"We had to resort to Rail Roko as the BJP governments both at the Centre and state are not paying heed to our legitimate demand for including the Koch Rajbongshis into the ST category. The BJP-led NDA had assured us of the ST status within six months of their coming to power in 2016, but has forgotten its commitment after winning the elections," said Rai.

Movements of a large number of long-distance trains were disrupted and stopped at different locations.

The down Rajdhani Express and Guwahati-Bangalore Express have been diverted to run via alternative routes, Northeast Frontier Railway chief spokesman Pranav Jyoti Sharma said. Two passenger trains — Alipurduar-Kamakhya-Alipurduar and New Jalpaiguri-Rangiya of Rangiya and Alipurduar division — were cancelled due to the protest at Choutara, he said.


