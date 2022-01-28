Assam Police Constable PET/PST 2021 revised result released, here’s direct link to check
Applicants who have qualified for the PST and PET tests can apply for the written exam till 30 January through the official website
The revised result of Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST and PET) has been put out by the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) on its official website. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of SLPRB - http://slprbassam.in.
Assam Police Constable PET/PST 2021: Here’s how to check the result
- Visit the official website of SLPRB- http://slprbassam.in
- Click on the result portal available on the homepage
- Then press - result available against various Constable vacancies
- Login to the portal by entering details like - Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on the submit button
- Download the Assam Police Constable PET/PST 2021 result and take a printout for further need
Here’s the direct link to check the Assam Police Constable PET/PST 2021 result.
The Board conducted the Assam Police Constable physical tests last year across various districts of the state. The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) results were released on 19 January, 2022.
Applicants who have qualified for the PST and PET tests can apply for the written exam till 30 January through the official website. To apply for the written exam, they have to login to the website through their application number and password.
The SLPRB has conducted the recruitment drive to fill the following vacancies.
- 2,391 Constable posts in the unarmed branch (UB)
- 4,271 posts of Constables in the armed branch (AB) in Assam Police Department
- 788 Constable posts,813 posts of Constable in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO)
- 754 Constable posts / Guardsman under DGCD and CGHG
- 154 Constable posts from SPOs against sanctioned posts of AISF Battalion under DGCD & CGHG, Assam
Over 1.80 lakh applicants had applied for the posts of Constable. For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of SLPRB - http://slprbassam.in.
