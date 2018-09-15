You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Assam Police arrests close aide of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who was planning to attack during Ganesh Chaturthi

India Asian News International Sep 15, 2018 09:07:27 IST

New Delhi: The Assam Police on Friday arrested a close aide of suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Assam's Hojoi.

The accused has been identified as, Shahnawaz Alam.

This came after the arrest of Qamar-uz-Zaman, who was suspected to be a cadre of banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, by Uttar Pradesh police, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorism Squad on September 13.

Zaman was reportedly planning an attack during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

As per Uttar Pradesh police, he was in the city to identify targets for a terrorist incident. Police have also recovered a video from his mobile featuring images of a Kanpur temple.


Updated Date: Sep 15, 2018 09:07 AM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores