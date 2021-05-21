The admit card for the 2021 Assam polytechnic examination (PAT 2021) will be released between 16 and 20 July

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has started the application process for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2021 (PAT). Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website Dte.assam.gov.in. The last date to apply is 30 June while the exam is scheduled for 25 July.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to dte.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PAT 2021 online examination link.

Step 3: A new page will open. Read all the instructions carefully.

Step 4: Proceed to ‘click here to apply’ to fill the form.

Step 5: Enter all the required information and upload the scanned photograph and signature.

Step 6: Submit the form. A unique application number will be generated which will be active throughout the admission process.

Step 7: Pay the fee.

Step 8: Save a copy. If required, take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to access the admission page: https://pat2021.online/21PAT/

Aspirants who are applying through the sports and NCC quota should also submit a certificate from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, Assam, from 26 July to 30 July at DTE, Kahilipara, Guwahati.

As per the exam notification, those applying for the exam must fulfil the following eligibility criteria to appear for the Assam polytechnic exams:

A candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam

He/She must have passed the HSLC or equivalent examination from a recognised board

Candidates must have studied Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects in HSLC

General aspirants should be a minimum of 20 years and 6 months while SC/ST candidates should of 23 years and 6 months

The admit card for the 2021 Assam polytechnic examination will be released from 16 July to 20 July.

PAT 2021 is attempted by those who seek admissions in State Government Polytechnics of Assam and polytechnics outside Assam for the academic session 2021-22.