Assam panchayat election: Counting for two-phase polls underway after re-polling at 53 stations across state

Counting of votes for the Assam panchayat elections began at 8 am on Wednesday after polling concluded on 9 December. The first phase of the polls was held on 5 December in 16 districts and the second on 9 December in 10 districts. A voter turnout of 82 percent was recorded in the two-phase elections.

Initial trends from most places are expected only by Wednesday afternoon, North East Now reported. However, the final results from across various districts are likely to be available only by Thursday as voting was carried out using paper ballots.

The counting began after re-polling was held on Tuesday at 53 polling stations which went to polls in the second phase.

According to reports, elaborate security arrangements have been made in a bid to ensure smooth conduct of the counting process. CCTVs have been installed in counting halls. Furthermore, a control room has also been set up with a separate cell for doctors and paramedics, personnel, security, media persons and for polling personnel.

Voting was largely peaceful across both phases. However, one person, suspected to be mentally unstable, was killed in police firing during the first phase of polls, when he allegedly attacked security personnel with a sharp weapon at a polling station in Golaghat district, police said.

During the second phase, voters in several places complained that their names did not appear in the voter list. There was an incident of ballot box snatching at Bilpar LP School in Hailakandi district during the second phase of polling.

Election Observer Nirmal Kanti Debnath thanked the people of the district for coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. "Repolling will take place or not will be decided only after we get reports from the zonal and sector officers."

A total of 78,571 candidates are contesting for the 26,808 panchayat seats. A total of 1,512 candidates are contesting for the 420 Zila Parishad member seats, 7,004 candidates are contesting for 2,199 anchalik panchayat member seats, 7,667 candidates are contesting for 2,199 gaon panchayat president seats and 62,388 candidates are in the fray for the 21,990 gaon panchayat ward member seats.

At least 734 candidates contesting in various seats were declared winners uncontested.

Of them, 380 are from the BJP, 193 from the Congress and 28 from the AGP. AIUDF candidates got through uncontested in 10 seats, while the Bodoland People’s Front candidates were declared winners in five, CPM in one and Independents in 117 seats.