Assam NRC: Tripura Congress claims Centre and Assam govt involved in 'pre-planned conspiracy' to exclude 40 lakh people

India Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 12:53:42 IST

Agartala: The Congress in Tripura has alleged that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Assam were involved in a "pre-planned conspiracy" to exclude 40 lakh people in the state from the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC).

People stand in line to check their names on the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Asam's Kamrup district. AFP

"Genuine citizens with valid documents have been excluded only to drive them out of Assam. It's a pre-planned conspiracy of the Centre and Assam government. Those whose names do not figure in the draft NRC are mostly Bengali Muslims, Bengali Hindus and Manipuris," Tripura Pradesh Congress chief Birajit Sinha told reporters in Agartala on Tuesday.

Many residents of Tripura have matrimonial links with the people of Assam. They are also in trouble, the Congress leader said. Nearly one lakh people have migrated to Assam from Tripura in search of livelihood. Despite having valid documents, they were left out, he said. Unlike the NDA, the Congress wanted to find an amicable solution to the exclusion of people from the NRC list, he added.


