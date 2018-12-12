Assam NRC: Supreme Court extends deadline to file claims and objections by people left out of draft list till 31 December

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the deadline till 31 December for filing claims and objection by around 40 lakh people who were left out of Assam's draft National Register of Citizens (NRC)

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said that issuance of notice to those who filed claims and objections will commence on 1 February, 2019, and the verification would be done from 15 February.

Earlier, the deadline was 15 December, while issuance of notice was to start on 15 January, 2019, and the verification process on 1 February.

The court changed the deadline on an application by the Assam government which had sought one month extension for filing claims and objections.