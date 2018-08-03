Assam NRC row: Rajnath Singh says TMC delegation detained at Silchar after intelligence warned of 'law and order issues'

New Delhi: A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders flew into Silchar and were detained in the airport to maintain law and order in Assam, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday told the Lok Sabha.

Citing a written document received from the Assam government, the Minister said the state government took the step based on "media and intelligence inputs".

"On the basis of intelligence inputs, considering the law and order situation and to avoid any deteriorating condition, the Assam government detained the honourable (delegation) members who reached Silchar airport," Rajanth Singh said.

He added: "As per my information, the district officials there requested the TMC members with folded hands that Section 144 CrPC was in force in the entire district and told them that it would not be good for them to go outside. Then, they were detained at the airport."

The Assam government reported some manhandling between district administration employees and some of the representatives of the delegation at the airport, he said. "A few of them also received injuries in the melee."

The minister explained that the TMC delegation reached the Silchar airport around 1.55 pm on Thursday and the deputy commissioner received them.

"(He) requested them to go back. The delegation members did not listen to the instructions and started an argument. They also started manhandling the district administration people in which two women security personnel (were) injured.

"The delegation members created unruly situation at the airport which led to discomfort to other passengers, who complained about it to the district administration," Rajnath Singh said.

As the last flight for Delhi and Kolkata had taken off, the Assam Police had no option but to arrest the delegation members under CrPC Section 151, he said.

He said their night halt was proposed at the NIT guest house in Silchar. But on their written request, they were halted at the Silchar airport guest house. On Friday, six members of the delegations flew back to Kolkata and Delhi.

The Minister's remarks came after TMC MPs disrupted the Lok Sabha over the issue.