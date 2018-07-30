Assam NRC process might render people stateless, deprive Indian residents of their nationality, says Amnesty International

New Delhi: The National Register of Citizens draft in Assam may render a significant number of people stateless and arbitrarily deprive people of their nationality, human rights watchdog Amnesty International India said on Monday.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC), a list of Assam citizens, was published on Monday with the names of about 40 lakh people not being included in it.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Registrar General of India Sailesh announced that 2,89,83,677 people were found to be eligible for inclusion in the complete draft of the ambitious NRC out of a total 3,29,91,384 applicants.

The body said that with this process, millions are staring at "uncertain future".

"Amnesty International India is concerned that the NRC process in Assam may render a significant number of people stateless. It is possible that the process will arbitrarily deprive people, who have lived in India for decades, of their nationality.

"We urge the government to extend the time period for appeals and to ensure that all appeals are processed in transparent and non-discriminatory manner. Care should be taken to ensure that families are not torn apart, and appropriate legal aid should be provided to those who are at risk of losing their nationality," Programmes Manager at Amnesty International India Arijit Sen said.

The first draft of the NRC was published during the intervening night of 31 December and 1 January, containing 1.9 crore names.

Sen said the fate of those who may lose their nationality as a consequence of this process is unclear.

"India does not even have an agreement on deportation with other countries, particularly Bangladesh.

"It is crucial that the government makes their plan public for dealing with those at risk of being rendered stateless and ensure that their rights are not violated," Sen said.