Assam NRC final draft LATEST updates: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day following an uproar by the Opposition, especially the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party over the publication of Assam's National Register of Citizens.

The Upper House witnessed three adjournments earlier in the day due to the continued uproar over the issue before the Chair called it a day at 2:13 pm.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien said that Mamata Banerjee was not consulted while preparing the NRC final draft. He added that Banerjee and a delegation of TMC MPs will visit Assam.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal reiterated that the list published on Monday is only a draft, not the final NRC. "The updated process has come to this extent of NRC. It is a draft only. This is to be remembered. And the state government and the Central government has extended full corporation to honour the guidelines of hon'ble Supreme Court of India," he said.

Ninety percent of the citizens in Kokrajhar district have been mentioned in the NRC final draft list released on Monday. The district had received a total of 2,03,906 application forms through its total 97 NSKs.

Likening the 40 lakh missing applicants on the NRC final draft to mob lynching, Mamata said it is a matter of polarisation. "It is a humanitarian crisis." She also said when she goes to New Delhi, she will attempt to meet Union home minister Rajnath Singh.

Mamata calls the NRC final draft a conspiracy to isolate Bengalis and Biharis. "People are being isolated through a game plan. We are worried because people are being made refugees in their own country. Its a plan to throw out Bengali speaking people and Biharis. Consequences will be felt in our state also," she said.

Addressing the media after the Assam NRC final draft was released on Monday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that Bengalis living in Assam were being targeted, and said that they are "Indians, not Rohingya".

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal will address the media at 1.30 pm on Monday. In the morning, the final draft of the National Registry of Citizens was released in Assam, where nearly 40 lakh applicants were found to be missing from the list.

Following ruckus in Lok Sabha over the NRC final draft released on Monday, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said that the entire exercise is under the supervision of the Supreme Court and that the Centre has no role to play in it. "The list published today is not the final NRC. Now, 2.89 crore applicants have been mentioned in the NRC. After this, claims and objection process will begin from 30 August. It might take a while, but after that disposal will take place. This is Supreme Court-monitored exercise," he said.

Calling the final Assam NRC draft 'inhuman', TMC said that the government intentionally eliminated more than 40 lakh religious and linguistic minorities from the final draft. TMC MP SS Sougata Roy said, "Central government has intentionally eliminated more than 40 lakh religious and linguistic minorities from NRC which will have serious ramifications on the demography of different states adjoining Assam. The prime minister should come to house and clarify it."

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12:00 noon on Monday after TMC MPs raised a huge uproar over the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) released in Assam today. Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, TMC MP SS Roy said, "Central government has intentionally eliminated more than 40 lakh religious and linguistic minorities from NRC which will have serious ramifications on the demography of different states adjoining Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come to House and clarify."

Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora claimed there were several irregularities with the final NRC draft released on Monday. "40 lakh names ineligible is a very high figure and very surprising. There are lot of irregularities in the report. We will raise this issue with the government and in the Parliament. Political motive of BJP is also behind this."

Moments after the final NRC draft was released on Monday, TMC MP Sougata Roy gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the NRC list, reported ANI.

In the final draft of NRC released on Monday, 2.48 lakh D-voters are among the 40 lakh people who have not qualified to the final draft. State NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela said the these included the descendants of D-voters, people whose reference is pending in Foreigners' Tribunal and descendants of those who have pending cases in Foreigners' Tribunal.

The final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been released. Out of the 3.29 crore people, 2.89 crore have been found eligible to be included in the final draft list. Allaying fears of many who think they will be sent to detention centres if their names aren't on the list, Joint Secretary of NRC (North East) Satyendra Garg said, "Based on this draft there is no question of any reference to Foreigners Tribunal or any person being taken to the detention centre."

Releasing the final draft, registrar general Sailesh said that 2,89,677 candidates have been found eligible to be included in the National Register of Citizens. The authorities reiterated that it is "just a draft" that is being released today. "Out of 3.29 crore people, 2.89 crore have been found eligible to be included. This is just a draft, and not the final list. The people who are not included can make claims and objections," registrar general Sailesh said.

Emphasising that genuine Indian citizens will not be be stripped of their citizenship rights, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted: "I reiterate that no genuine Indian citizen will be devoid of their citizenship rights. So no one should panic after publication of the final draft of NRC. I also urge people not to make any communal statements and remain watchful against falling prey to rumours." Similarly, Assam DGP K Saikia also expressed his confidence that no breach of peace and tranquility will take place.

The stage is set for the release of the second and final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday amid tight security. The NRC will be released online and in all the NRC Sewa Kendras (NSK) across the state at 10 am (instead of noon as announced earlier), NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela said in Guwahati on Sunday.

The NRC will feature the names, addresses and photographs of all Indian citizens, who have been residing in the north eastern state before 25 March, 1971, he said.

Security has been beefed up across the state to prevent any law and order situation following the publication of the draft, with deputy commissioners and SPs being directed to maintain a strict vigil, a senior police official said in Guwahati.

Prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in seven districts — Barpeta, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Sonitpur, Karimganj, Golaghat and Dhubri.

Vulnerable areas have been identified by the SPs in their respective districts and the situation is being monitored closely to prevent any untoward incident, particularly those arising due to rumour-mongering, the official said.

The Centre has despatched 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces to gear up security in Assam and neighbouring states.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had held a high-level meeting recently on the NRC draft release and directed the officers to remain alert and help and explain the process of claims and objections to people whose names do not appear in the draft.

Sonowal had also directed the officials not to refer any case to the Foreigners' Tribunal based on the NRC draft list.

Hajela thanked the people for extending their help and co-operation along with all the officers and employees involved in updating the NRC for their hard work and dedication.

He too pointed out that there would be enough scope for claims by people whose names do not appear in the draft, adding "genuine citizens should not panic if their names fail to figure in the document".

If a person's name does not appear in the draft, they have to apply in prescribed forms in their respective NSKs. These forms will be available from 7 August to 28 September and the authorities will then inform them the reason for their names being left out.

The next step will be to file the claim in another prescribed form which will be available from 30 August to 28 September and these claims will be finally disposed of after proper hearings.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has taken a special initiative to set up a 24-hour control room at its central office in Guwahati to help people.

The applicants can also call 24x7 toll free numbers — 15107 from Assam and 18003453762 from outside Assam — by referring to their 21-digit Application Receipt Number (ARN).

The applicants can also check their names by visiting the NRC website and through SMSs.

The NRC is being updated under the Supreme Court supervision with 24 March, 1971 as the cut-off date for genuine Indian citizens in Assam.

The first draft of the ongoing NRC process was released at the midnight of 31 December, 2017. It comprised 1.9 crore names out of the total application of 3.29 crore people in Assam.