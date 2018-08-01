Assam NRC: Congress' Sushmita Dev claims that few Bengalis were thrashed on Assam-Meghalaya border

New Delhi: Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday tried to create a scene in Lok Sabha by entering the Well and alleging that some Bengalis were beaten up along the Assam-Meghalaya border after the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published and sought their safety.

As soon as the House took up the day's business, Dev came to the Well and alleged that Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Amit Shah were only giving lectures but have failed to give security to many people.

"Bengalis are being beaten up along Assam-Meghalaya border. We want security for the 40 lakh people who were excluded from the NRC. What is the government doing? People are scared. Who will give them security?" she asked.

Dev, an MP from Assam's Silchar, alleged that the government was "irresponsible" and claimed that the NRC was prepared without proper scrutiny.

"You people are irresponsible. This is not fair. Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah are giving only lectures, but doing nothing," she claimed.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, however, did not pay much heed to Dev's plea and said "every day, you cannot do this. Go to your seat".

The proceedings of the House continued after Dev returned to her seat after staging a protest for a few minutes.

During the Zero Hour, Dev raised the issue again and asked the Centre to provide security to people crossing into Meghalaya from Assam and stop the locals from policing the area.