You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Assam NRC: Amnesty International asks authorities to ensure transparent process of documenting, updating names

India Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 10:20:14 IST

New Delhi: Indian authorities should ensure that the process of documenting and updating the names of citizens in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was transparent and nondiscriminatory, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International India said on Wednesday.

People stand in line to check their names on the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Asam's Kamrup district. AFP

People stand in line to check their names on the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Asam's Kamrup district. AFP

The potential exclusion of over 4 million people in Assam, many of them Muslims, from the draft NRC raised concerns over arbitrary detention and possible statelessness without due process, the global human rights body said.

The remarks came a day after names of over 4 million people in Assam were excluded from the draft NRC list, prepared following a long-drawn process to identify illegal Bangladeshis living in the state. In a statement, it said the register only lists those people as citizens who can prove that they or their ancestors entered India before midnight on 24 March 1971, the eve of the war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The process to update the register was being monitored by the Supreme Court. "Assam has long sought to preserve its ethnic identity, but rendering millions of people stateless is not the answer," said Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

"Indian authorities need to move swiftly to ensure the rights of Muslims and other vulnerable communities in Assam are protected from statelessness," she said.

The government said that this was a draft list and those whose names are missing from the register would have until September 28 to seek a correction. The Centre also said that after the final list was published in December, the applicants who were left out would have an opportunity to seek a correction from the Foreigners' Tribunals.

However, the government had not formulated an official policy for those people who are excluded from the NRC and declared foreigners by the tribunals."The NRC should not become a political tool to render stateless people who have been living in India for decades and have established strong links with the country,” said Aakar Patel, Executive Director of Amnesty International India.

"During the process of claims and appeals, the state government should ensure that the people excluded from the NRC are not deprived of any government services, nor targeted or stigmatized in any manner," Patel said.


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 10:20 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores