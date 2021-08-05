The Assam government also announced that it will cancel an advisory warning its residents against travelling to Mizoram in the first cabinet minister-level talks in Aizawl

A week after the unrest at the Assam-Mizoram border, the neighbouring states on Thursday issued a joint statement agreeing to lower tensions and "find lasting solutions to the disputes" through dialogue.

Two Assam ministers, Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal, reached Mizoram on Thursday to hold talks with officials from Mizoram for the first time since clashes that left six Assam policemen dead and over 45 injured.

Around 10 people from Mizoram were also injured in the clashes.

Assam and Mizoram issue a joint statement, say that both the state governments agree to take forward the initiatives taken by MHA and their CMs to remove tensions prevailing around the inter-state border and to find lasting solutions to disputes through discussions pic.twitter.com/STkiurM9uf — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

Assam to revoke advisory against travelling to Mizoram

The Assam government also announced that it will cancel an advisory warning its residents against travelling to Mizoram in the first cabinet minister-level talks in Aizawl.

During the talks, it was also decided that both states won't send their security forces to areas where the conflict occurred.

What the joint statement says:

Both governments agreed to maintain peace in the inter-state border areas and welcomed deployment of neutral forces by the Central government in this regard.

of neutral forces by the Central government in this regard. States will not be allowed to send their forest and police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement or for fresh deployment to any of the areas where conflict has taken place between the police forces of the two states. Such areas along the border include — districts of Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar in Assam and Mamit and Kolasib districts in Mizoram.

to send their forest and police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement or for fresh deployment to any of the areas where conflict has taken place between the police forces of the two states. Such areas along the border include — districts of Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar in Assam and Mamit and Kolasib districts in Mizoram. Assam and Mizoram government representatives agree to take all necessary measures to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony amongst the people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in border area.

amongst the people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in border area. Mizoram government representatives conveyed their condolences for the loss of lives on 26 July, 2021, and offered wishes for speedy recovery of those injured.

When was the meeting held?

The meeting in Aizawl on Thursday was attended by Minister for the Assam Department of Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation Ashok Singhal as well as the state's Minister of Agriculture Atul Bora.

For a stronger, united #NorthEast. As directed by Hon'ble CM Dr @himantabiswa, I along with colleague Shri @TheAshokSinghal and Border Protection & Development Dept Commissioner & Secretary Shri GD Tripathi, on our way to Aizawl, Mizoram for talks to further peace and harmony. pic.twitter.com/T2Ic1dgyy5 — Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) August 5, 2021

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana, Land Revenue and Settlement Minister Lalruatkima, as well as Home Department Secretary Vanlalnghaka also attended the meeting.

This after Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Twitter announced that representatives from both the governments will meet on Thursday to work towards a solution for the matter.

CMs of both states directs police to withdraw FIRs against officials

Last week, chief ministers of both states directed that the cases filed against officials of the other be withdrawn. An FIR registered in Mizoram against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his six top officials over the border violence was also withdrawn.

On 2 August, Sarma said he ordered his police to withdraw an FIR that Sarma filed against Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena over his alleged statement threatening to kill more personnel if they cross over to Mizoram.

Sarma, however, said police cases against six Mizoram government officials will continue to be investigated for their alleged role in the deadly gunfight along the border at Lailapur in Assam's Cachar district.

In a series of tweets, Sarma also lauded the efforts of Zoramthanga to settle the border dispute that stems from the two states' different perceptions of the inter-state boundary.