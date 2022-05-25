Assam: Minor girl gang-raped in Kokrajhar, three held, say police

Surjeet Singh Panesar, Additional Superintendent of Police of Kokrajhar district said that all three accused persons were arrested within 12 hours of the incident

Kokrajhar: Police on Wednesday arrested three youths for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

According to police, the girl was allegedly gang-raped by three accused persons on Monday evening under the Salakati police outpost in Kokrajhar district while she was on her way back home from a shop.

Surjeet Singh Panesar, Additional Superintendent of Police of Kokrajhar district said that all three accused persons were arrested within 12 hours of the incident.

"After conducting medical checkup, we have recorded the statements from the victim girl under section 164. We will produce the accused persons before the court and will seek remand. We will submit the charge sheet within 15 days," Surjeet Singh Panesar said.

A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement), 376(3) (rape), 376(D)(a) (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code and read with section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered at Kokrajhar police station.