Assam: Minor girl gang-raped in Kokrajhar, three held, say police
Surjeet Singh Panesar, Additional Superintendent of Police of Kokrajhar district said that all three accused persons were arrested within 12 hours of the incident
Kokrajhar: Police on Wednesday arrested three youths for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Assam's Kokrajhar district.
According to police, the girl was allegedly gang-raped by three accused persons on Monday evening under the Salakati police outpost in Kokrajhar district while she was on her way back home from a shop.
Surjeet Singh Panesar, Additional Superintendent of Police of Kokrajhar district said that all three accused persons were arrested within 12 hours of the incident.
"After conducting medical checkup, we have recorded the statements from the victim girl under section 164. We will produce the accused persons before the court and will seek remand. We will submit the charge sheet within 15 days," Surjeet Singh Panesar said.
A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement), 376(3) (rape), 376(D)(a) (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code and read with section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered at Kokrajhar police station.
also read
Woman kidnapped, gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district; four held
The police on Thursday arrested the four accused for the incident that took place at a village, around 40 km from the district headquarters
Marital rape: How understanding ‘context’ rather than just focusing on ‘consent’ will help resolve the issue
It’s time we clear the ambiguity over the issue of ‘marital rape’. Either we decide to acknowledge it and make it a criminal offence, or we decide to exempt it from judicial scrutiny is a choice that the legislature and judiciary have to make
Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on criminalising marital rape, issue to be taken up by a larger bench
During the hearing of criminalising marital rape in the Delhi High Court, Justice Rajiv Shakdher said that marital rape is violative of the Constitution, but Justice C Hari Shanker upheld the validity of Section 376B and 198B