Assam Irrigation Assistant Result 2020 announced, check merit list at irrigation.assam.gov.in
The recruitment examination for the 397 vacancies for the post of Section Assistant was conducted on 1 and 2 February.
The Irrigation Department of the Assam government on Monday released the results for the recruitment examination for the post of Section Assistant on its website irrigation.assam.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam conducted on 1 and 2 February can check their qualifying status on the official website.
As per a report by Jagran Josh, the result has been declared in the PDF format and consists of roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.
According to a report by The Times of India, the merit list does not include the candidates against reservation for PwD. The shortlisted PwD candidates as per the merit list will be contacted for verification before the issue of the appointment letter.
The appointment letters for all the qualified candidates will be issued by the respective district level selection committee.
The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 397 vacancies for Section Assistant in the state of Assam, as per the Jagran Josh report.
Steps to check Assam Irrigation Assistant 2020:
Step 1: Log on to the official website - irrigation.assam.gov.in
Step 2: Under the Latest section on the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Result for the recruitment examination for the Post of Section Assistant held on February 1 and 2, 2020."
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to tap on "Click here"
Step 4: Your result will be displayed in PDF format. Check for your roll number in the list before saving and taking a print out.
Here is the direct link to check the result.
Assam CEE 2020: ASTU declares results of common entrance test, students can check scores on astu.ac.in
Candidates can access the Assam CEE 2020 result on the website using the system-generated application numbers and passwords
BPSC postpones 65th CSE mains, 31st judicial service prelims; check new dates at bpsc.bih.nic.in
The CSE mains exam will be held on 25, 26 and 28 November, while the Judicial Services exam will be conducted on 6 December
SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Applications for 3,753 vacancies open; apply on ssa.assam.gov.in by 11 Oct
SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020 | Candidates who have qualified Assam Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) are eligible to apply for the post