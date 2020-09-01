Assam HSLC syllabus: SEBA to cut course content of all subjects for Classes 9, 10 by 30%; schools shut till 30 Sept

Last week, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council had decided to reduce the Higher Secondary syllabus by 30 percent for the 2020-21 academic year

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has decided to cut down the syllabus of Classes 9 and 10 for the current academic session by 30 percent. Reports quoted SEBA chairman RC Jain as saying that the decision has been taken for all subjects in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jain said on Monday that they will inform the academic institutions about the revised syllabus on Tuesday, according to The Times Of India. "30 percent course contents have been curtailed for the students of Classes 9 and 10, who are going to appear in the final examination and boards next year," he said.

Last week, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) had decided to reduce the Higher Secondary syllabus by 30 percent for the 2020-21 academic year due to the COVID-19 situation. According to a report, the AHSEC academic committee members had a meeting and decided to reduce student workload to help them cope with the pandemic situation.

The Assam Government's decision to reopen educational institutions, however, has run into several roadblocks as the rising number of cases has prompted the state government to keep educational institutions shut till 30 September.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in its notification dated 29 August, had stated that after extensive consultation with states and Union Territories, it has been decided that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students up to 30 September and that online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and encouraged.

Assam currently has over one lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 306 deaths from the disease. Over 85,000 people have been cured in the state, according to Government of India data.