Assam HSLC 10th Result: SEBA declares class 10th result at sebaonline.org; 54.44 percent clear exams

The Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) declared the Class 10th examination results today at 9 am. Students can check their results at the board's official website: sebaonline.org.

Students can collect their marksheets from their respective schools, SEBA secretary Probin Sarma was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. According to the report, the exam was conducted from 16 February to 8 March.

According to The Times of India, the pass percentage was really low with just 54.44 percent (95,813 of the 1,75,976) students clearing the SEBA Board Class 10th HSLC/AHM examination 2018. It was, however, better than 2017 when the overall pass percentage stood at 47.49 percent.

According to the report, 31,562 students achieved First Division, 41,195 students passed in Second Divison whereas 22,956 students passed in Third Division in the examination. Raktim Bhuyan in English medium topped the exam by securing 593 out of 600 during the exam, it added.

In comparison, in 2017, 3,80,733 students had appeared for the exam. Of them, 54,955 students passed in First Division, 80,197 students passed in Second Division, and 43,522 in Third Division. Parthapratim Bhuyan of Jatiya Vidyalaya had topped the examination, scoring 589 of 600 marks, MoneyControl reported.

Here's how you can check your grades:

- Log on to the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org.

- Click on HSLC results 2018.

- Fill in the required details.

- Download the result and take a print for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.